UK’s first ‘tram train’ services to run between Sheffield and Rotherham today

The UK’s first ‘tram train’ services, running between Sheffield and Rotherham, are to be launched today.

The long-awaited Sheffield to Rotherham service will welcome passengers from today – with the scheme almost three years late and five times the original budget.

The service will see tram trains run from Sheffield to Parkgate Shopping via Rotherham Central railway station.

The first service will leave the Cathedral tram stop in Sheffield city centre at 9.39am.

Three services an hour will run, with tram trains travelling on the Supertram network from Sheffield Cathedral to Meadowhall South/ Tinsley, before joining a new section of track linking the tram line to the rail line.

It will then continue on to the national rail network to Rotherham Parkgate, with journeys set to take 27 minutes.

The Government funded programme is a partnership between South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, Network Rail, Stagecoach Supertram and Northern Rail.

It will run for two years while customer satisfaction, passenger numbers, reliability and costs are tested.



