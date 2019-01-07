VIDEO: Neighbours speak of shock after blaze guts family home in Sheffield

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a blaze ripped through a family home in Sheffield.

The house - on Valentine Crescent in Sheffield Lane Top - was left completely gutted after the fire, which took place at around 4pm last Friday afternoon (January 4).

The house was completely gutted by the blaze, which was stated by a candle.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries and the woman and 7-year-old boy who live there both escaped unharmed.

The house has since been boarded up, both at the front and the back of the property, and some of the family’s severely burned possessions still litter their driveway.

Terry Abbott, aged 76, who lives directly opposite the destroyed house, said the family had not long been moved into the area.

“I saw everyone run out and then saw all the smoke coming out of the front door,” he said.

Some of the family's burned possessions are still on their drive.

“All of a sudden it went bang and all the windows went through. Flames were coming out of the front and back of the house from top to bottom.

“Everyone was out in the street. The four fire engines were here for over three hours.”

Terry said it was the first time such a serious incident had happened on what is normally a very quiet street in his twenty plus years of living in the area.

“Your heart goes out to them. It is a terrible thing to happen to anyone,” he added.

Smashed glass and burned items litter the front of the property.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the scene as an ‘inferno’.

“The whole place went up in a flash. It was absolutely horrendous,” she said.

“The road was sealed off and I just locked myself in the house because I didn’t want to be inhaling that smoke.

“But the brave firemen we have tackled it simple as that - they deserve a pay rise. We couldn’t do without them.”

The house is now completely boarded up at both the front and back of the property.

Another neighbour - who described the being so close to the blaze as ‘terrifying’ and ‘very upsetting’ - said after getting out of her property, she was quickly taken to a nearby friend’s house.

Nevertheless, she still had to be treated at Northern General Hospital the day after the fire after suffering from smoke inhalation.

In the days following the blaze, well-wishers set up an online fundraising page for the woman and her son, who they say must have ‘lost everything’.

As well as cash donations, they are also asking for clothes, ladies size 8 - 10 and size 4 shoes for the woman and 7-year-old clothes and size 12 shoes for the boy.

To donate to the fund, visit www.gofundme.com/3pwda-house-fire-loss.