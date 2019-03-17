Weather warning issued for Sheffield as hail and winds set to batter city 

A weather warning has been issued as hail stones and winds are set to batter the city today.

The Met Office said there is a yellow warning of ice in place.

Rain.

The body told members of the public to expect icy patches on some roads and paths that could lead to an “increased likelihood of accidents or injuries.”

There will also be brisk winds and heavy rain on high ground with sunny spells in between.

High temperatures of 8C and lows of 1C.

There is also a flood risk in place for Sheffield following heavy rain yesterday.