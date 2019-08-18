Sheffield weather – Breezy with scattered showers and some sunny spells

Sheffield city centre

According to the Met Office, it will be breezy with scattered showers and some sunny spells, especially by the end of the afternoon.

They say showers may become quite heavy at times, with a chance of thunder and the maximum temperature will be 20°C

Tonight, it will be drier during the evening as showers mostly die out.

The will be variable cloud but skies are expected to clear overnight with clear although a few showers are possible, especially across the Pennines.

The minimum temperature will be 9°C.