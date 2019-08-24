Sheffield weather forecast - This is how hot it will be in Sheffield today

Sheffield city centre

With a maximum temperature of 29°c, the city will see early patchy mist or fog but it will clear quickly.

It will then be followed by fine, dry and sunny all day and most places will become very warm or hot, so please stay hydrated throughout the day.

However, the locations along the coast will remain cooler as a noticeable breeze develops.

Tonight, it will be dry and clear most of the time, although some patchy cloud may arrive.

A little mist and fog may also form later tonight as the wind becomes very light.