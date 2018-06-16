White Rose Awards 2018: Yorkshire tourism industry finalists revealed

Welcome to Yorkshire has unveiled its shortlist for the prestigious White Rose Awards.

The awards recognise the best tourist attractions and businesses in the county - and over 170 of them entered this year.

The winners will be revealed at the Harrogate Convention Centre in November.

Arts and Culture Award

- North York Moors Chamber Music Festival

- Phoenix Dance Theatre, Leeds

- West Yorkshire Playhouse

- Settle Victoria Hall

- Yorkshire Sculpture Park

- Ferens Art Gallery, Hull

- Hull New Theatre

Business Tourism Award

- Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield

- Lakeside Conference Centre, York

- Yorkshire Wildlife Park

- Pavilions of Harrogate

- Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate

Guest Accommodation of the Year

Bracken Hall House B&B, Baildon

- Woodlands Farm, Northallerton

- Eighteen97, Goathland

- Cambridge House, Richmond

- Dillons of Whitby

- Orchard Lodge, York

- Low Mill Guesthouse, Leyburn

Holiday Park of the Year

- Cote Ghyll Holiday Park Cottage and Mill, Northallerton

- Riverside Caravan Park, Bentham

- Studfold 'The Nidderdale Experience' Caravan, Glamping and Caravan Park

- Swaledale Yurts

- Masons Campsite, Skipton

- Forest Holidays, Keldy

- Vale of Pickering Caravan Park,

Inns and Restaurants with Rooms

- Carpenters Arms, Thirsk

- The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East

- Estbek House, Whitby

- The Ellerby Country Inn, Saltburn-by-the-Sea

- The Blue Lion, Leyburn

- The Timble Inn, Otley

Large Attraction of the Year

- Forbidden Corner, Leyburn

- Emmerdale Studio Experience

- The Hepworth, Wakefield

- Eureka! The National Children's Museum, Halifax

- The Piece Hall, Halifax

- JORVIK Group, York

- Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Large Hotel of the Year

- The Principal, York

- Gisborough Hall Hotel

- The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton

- The Grand Hotel & Spa, York

- The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley

- Waterton Park Hotel & Spa, Wakefield

- The Coniston Hotel,Skipton

Outstanding Customer Service Award

- Stage 1 Cycles, Hawes

- YorTours, Harrogate

- York Maze

- Beck Hall, Malham

- Ellerby Country Inn, Saltburn

- Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

- Yorebridge House, Leyburn

Producers and Makers Award

- Haxby Bakehouse, York

- Sheffield Dry Gin

- Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers, Castleford

- The Wensleydale Creamery

- Tipple Tails, Sheffield

- York Coffee Emporium Ltd

Pub of the Year

- The Millers Bar, Brighouse

- The White Swan of Ampleforth

- The Dunkirk, Denby Dale

- The Bull Inn, Ripon

- Wrygarth Inn, Hornsea

- The Railway Inn, Hull

Restaurant of the Year

- The Oxford Place, Leeds

- The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

- Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield

- SKOSH, York

- The Bruce Arms, Ripon

- Samuels, Ripon

Self-Catering Accommodation

- Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley

- Grand Get Togethers, Malton

- The Dovecote Barns, York

- Studford Luxury Lodges, York

- Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield

- Cottage in the Dales

- Brompton Lakes, part of Holiday at Home, Richmond

- Thief Hole, Northallerton

Small Attraction of the Year

- Middleton Railway Trust, Leeds

- Spirit of Harrogate

- Burton Constable Foundation, Hull

- National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley

- Workhouse Museum, Ripon

- Grimm & Co, Rotherham

- The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond

Small Hotel of the Year

- Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

- Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley

- Simonstone Hall, Hawes

- The Devonshire Fell, Skipton

- Brocco on the Park, Sheffield

- Crab & Lobster, Thirsk

- Beck Hall, Malham

Taste of Yorkshire Award

- Yummy Yorkshire Ltd, Denby Dale

- Yorkshire Food Finder Ltd, York

- Malton Food Tours, by The Talbot

- Bert's Barrow, Leeds

- Millers Fish and Chips, York

- Asparagus Green Catering, Huddersfield

Tourism Event of the Year

- White Rose Classic / Ilkley Cycling Club

- A Thornton Hall Farm Christmas Adventure

- Bradford Literature Festival

- Summer Music Saturdays with Olly Murs, York Racecourse

- Hallowscream at York Maze

- The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

- Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Visitor Information Award

- Halifax Visitor Centre

- VisitLeeds and Art Gallery Shop

- Visit Doncaster

- Humber Bridge Tourist Information Centre

- Aysgarth Falls Visitor Centre

- Visit York