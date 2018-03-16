Why did Peter Kay cancel his 2018 UK tour, what happens if you bought tickets and when was he set to perform in Sheffield and Leeds?

Comedian Peter Kay pulled out of his UK tour for 2018 late last year.

Here's what he's said about why he cancelled his highly-anticipated return to the stage, the scheduled tour dates and what you need to do if you had bought tickets.

Why did Peter Kay cancel his tour?

After eight years away from the stage, Peter Kay announced he was coming back with another live tour.

The comedian said he would "returning to his most successful hobby - stand-up."

However, on December 13, 2017, he announced all the dates had been cancelled.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

"I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry."

What are the cancelled Peter Kay tour dates in Sheffield and Leeds?

Peter announced he was heading up and down the country with his unique brand of comedy, in a mammoth tour stretching from April 2018 to June 2019.

These are the events that were scheduled and have now been cancelled:

Tuesday 2 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 3 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 6 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 7 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 8 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 11 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 12 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 13 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 4 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 5 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Friday 8 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 9 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Wednesday 13 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thursday 14 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Friday 15 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thursday 16 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 17 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 18 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 31 May: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Will you get a refund for your tickets?

On the subject of refunds, the comedy king added that “customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance For Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.”

If you bought the ticket from a resale website then you should contact them directly to process a refund.