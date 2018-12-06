Woman taken to hospital after flat fire in Sheffield

A Sheffield woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in her flat as she slept.

The woman, thought to be in her 50s, was alerted to the blaze in her home by a smoke alarm at around 5am and managed to escape.

A flat fire broke out in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, this morning

Firefighters called out to the blaze on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, found flames contained to the rear of the property, close to a porch.

But the rest of the property was smoke-logged and the woman in the flat was taken to hospital for a check up after inhaling fumes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire in the ground floor flat is now under way.

Three fire engines were deployed to the incident.

No other properties were affected.

More to follow.