Wybourn Community Primary: The thriving Sheffield school with a special family feel 

There is a feeling around Wybourn Community Primary that is hard to describe.

From the moment visitors walk through the door at the school, on Manor Oaks Road, they are made to feel like family.

Forest School activities in the playground. Pictures Chris Etchells

And it is that feeling and ethos that the school, and everyone involved in it, prides itself on.

The school has grown rapidly over the last few years, down to an influx of families moving to the area and its thriving reputation.

Deputy headteacher Gillian Booth said: “We are a community school by name and by nature.

“We look out for our families and they look out for us.

Friday Food Market, pictured are Jodie Smith, and Rianne Siddall

“We pride ourselves on five key statements – we are family, we care, we have fun, we achieve and we keep everyone safe.

“Visitors to the school, without knowing these statements, say it feels like a family and it feels like everyone cares for each other.

“We all help each other, if someone needs help then we all chip in and volunteer.”

Pupils in the Discovery Suite at the school

Extensive building work has taken place to accommodate the rise in pupil numbers.

Walls have been knocked down, classrooms made bigger, the entrance has moved and a once community building housed on the ground floor has been taken over by the school.

“We are almost at maximum capacity,” said Miss Booth.

“The area has grown and everyone wants to send their children here.

Working in the Discovery Suite are Sadaf Arrian, 10, and Ashleigh Booth, nine

““Our children are wonderful, they carry the ethos of the school.

“We have so many unique characters that are really, really special and they all understand how the school works.

“The children know they are here to learn and they love it.

“We learn from experiences and trips, so the visits and the first hand experiences deepens our learning.

“We Wybourn-ise everything and even taper the curriculum to start where our children are.

Pupils taking part in Tyler's Mile around the school playground

“Our ethos filters through everything that we do.”

The school does a lot of work on trying to tackle obesity, with all key stage two pupils taking part in Tyler’s Mile – a quarter mile route around the school grounds.

Miss Booth said: “Tyler was a pupil at our school who had an assortment of medical conditions. He was such a cheeky chappy.

“He went into hospital and passed away.

“We do a lot of work around the obesity strategy at the school and we wanted to do something in Tyler’s memory so we set up Tyler’s Mile.

“We had the route resurfaced over the summer.

“All the children in key stage two should run the routes on the days when they don’t have PE or another other physical activity, such as swimming.”

Despite having to expand, the school still has a big outdoor space and is built around two quads.

The school is keen to promote outdoor learning and all children take part in the Forest School, which gives youngsters the chance to take part in various activities outside aimed at developing confidence and self esteem.

“The children love it,” said Miss Booth.

“They go out in all weather and come with bags of old clothes and boots to wear.”

Inside the school classroom walls are covered with bright artwork and children’s work.

At the heart of the school is the Discovery Centre – a room with a library, science area, laptops and interactive screens housed in an assortment of nooks and hideaways.

Miss Booth said: “It used to be just a computer suite and then five years ago we renovated it.

“It’s a very effective space which whole classes and year groups can use.

“Everyone is able to use it at lunchtimes but because it is a very popular space we have to have specific groups on specific days.”

Children walk through tunnels to get to the books and there are little hidden away spaces where children can have quiet time.

Miss Bell added: “Reading is a big school priority this year and so the library section of it is being revamped and we’ve started an after school library group.”

The school has support from parents and the wider community, and is keen to pay back in return.

It is part of the Real Junk Food Project, which sees the school get a weekly delivery of surplus food which it then offers to parents and the community at its Friday Food Market.

Leftover bread and cakes from Roses The Bakers, in Crosspool are also up for grabs.

A parent of a year one child also supplement the market every week with boxed of pasta and rices.

Rianne Siddall, school receptionist and finance assistant, helps to run the market.

She said: “We ask parents to leave a donation – whatever they can afford.

“It’s not just for parents, it’s for families and the community.

“We run it in the children’s centre in the holidays.”

Anyone who wants to donate surplus food is invited to leave it at the school on a Friday.

Mrs Siddall said they are keen for donations of carrier bags for people to take the goods home in.