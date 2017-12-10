YOUR PICTURES: Snow begins to fall across Sheffield

Readers across Sheffield have been sharing pictures of the snowy scenes where they live.

While we did not get the 10cm of snow forecast by The Met Office, several areas across the city were able to enjoy a significant sprinkling of the white stuff.

Dronfield. Picture sent in by Justin Martin Lee

Areas including Dronfield, Crookes, Hunter’s Bar, Woodseats, Woodhouse, Lowedges and Gleadless were among the areas hit by snowfall, ahead of temperatures plummeting to lows of -6 last night.

Thankfully, the wintery weather conditions did not impact upon the city’s public transport network.

However, passengers hoping to catch flights from East Midlands and Birmingham airports were affected when heavy snowfall forced both airports to close their runways today.

Sheffield's Ski Village in the snow. Picture sent in by Tracy Black

Hunter's Bar in the snow

Snow covers the pavements in Crookes

Longshaw Estate. Picture sent in by Emma Louise Wilson-Fuller

A cat shelters from the snow in Psalter Lane

Gleadless. Picture sent in by Tina Cahill

Lowedges. Picture sent in by Jodie Moore.

The view overlooking Ecclesall Road South and Greystones