Biggest office Christmas parties regrets revealed

Regrets from the Christmas party (photo: Antenna)

Try not to have any festive regrets

Cautionary tales as PM Boris rejects health chief’s advice to cancel festivities

It’s happened to the best of us. It’s the morning after the night before and we have either done or said something at annual Christmas parties that we now regret!

Don't make a faux pas at this year's Christmas party

The morning after comes and, with it, the hangover to end all hangovers. And, along with that hangover, the creeping dread of “what did I do last night?”

You are not alone

If that sounds familiar, then don’t worry. You’re not alone.

A study by thortful.com reveals all the naughty festivities colleagues are up to during the festive season.

The survey reveals the biggest regrets at the office festive bash.

What is your guilty secret?

It showed that nearly a half of workers have kissed a colleague.

Almost one in three admit to sleeping with a co-worker after the Christmas party.

Office parties can be a highly dramatic affair – all of those office crushes and flirty work banter combined with a ton of booze is a recipe for some messy moments.

Also, a quarter of Brits have been too drunk to remember their actions.

Generation gap of regrets

When it comes to the office Christmas party, there’s also a bit of a generation gap. Some 51 per cent of Gen Z have regretted their actions the night before, compared to just 20 per cent of those aged 65-plus.

Overall, the study reveals 35 per cent having regretted their actions.

With the festive season approaching and Christmas parties back on the table, a survey commissioned by card marketplace thortful.com, asked the nation what they regret the most from previous years.

One of the most popular party regrets was getting too friendly with a colleague, as nearly half (45 per cent) of Brits say they’ve locked lips with a fellow co-worker and 28 per cent say they’ve actually even had sex with their workplace romance.

Let's get the party started (photo: Major Tom Agency)

Manchester and Leeds were revealed to be the cities that have the most to regret, with nearly a half of Mancunians (49 per cent) saying they’ve regretted their actions in the past and 46 per cent of those in Leeds.

Looking at the industries most likely to sleep with their colleagues, almost two thirds (62 per cent) of those working in environment and agriculture are doing the deed following office festivities.

This is followed closely by people working in business, consulting and management (52 per cent).

Furthermore, the nation appears to be one of loose lips, with one in three (30 per cent) admitting to accidentally letting office secrets slip after having one too many.

Most do set good intentions before their work do’s, with 58 per cent saying they intend on not drinking too much.

However, 34 per cent say they’ve been too hungover to work the day after with one in five (21 per cent) having to pull a sickie.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) also say they’ve been too drunk to even remember their actions at Christmas parties!

Despite embarrassing moments, 54 per cent of workers say they still love Christmas parties.

Londoners top the charts as being the most excited with 66 per cent saying they love their work, with Bristol (59 per cent), Leeds (55 per cent) and Manchester (51 per cent) also following closely behind.

Think about it!

Commenting on the survey, a spokesperson for thortful said: “As office parties are looking likely to have a green light this year, it’s no surprise that many are excited to be back celebrating some festive cheer with their work colleagues.”