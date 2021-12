Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Energy bills could rise by £400 for millions of households

News you can trust since 1855

B&M is recalling its chicken nuggets due to salmonella contamination - the batches affected

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

Checkout these new winter staycation country pub packages - including an all-inclusive New Year’s Eve stay

Covid vaccine inventor warns next virus pandemic after Covid ‘could be more lethal’

‘Get flu jabs ahead of Christmas’ as government warns ‘don’t delay’

‘Get flu jabs ahead of Christmas’ as government warns ‘don’t delay’

Wetherspoons is dropping these drinks from its menu - and customers are not happy

Storm Barra set to lash UK with snow and strong winds on Tuesday

Cat owners must microchip pets under new law or face £500 fine

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone