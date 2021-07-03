Here's where in the UK Met Office thunderstorm weather warnings and flood alerts are in place

The weather in the UK is forecast to be unsettled over the next few days, with heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit some parts (Photo: Shutterstock)

The weather in the UK is forecast to be unsettled over the next few days, with heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit some parts.

The Met Office has issued numerous yellow weather warnings, with flood alerts also in place for some of the areas set to be impacted by the rain.

But where has the Met Office issued weather warnings and where are flood alerts currently in place?

Here’s what you need to know.

What Met Office weather warnings are in place?

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms to Central, Tayside & Fife East Midlands, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales and Yorkshire & Humber.

The weather warning is in place until 23.59pm on Saturday (3 July).

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption on Saturday.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is also in place until 9pm on Saturday, covering South West England.

The weather warning said: “Heavy showers bringing a risk of flooding and disruption on Saturday afternoon and evening.”

From 10am to 23.59pm on Sunday (4 July), a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place, covering Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning on Sunday, perhaps becoming quite widespread during the afternoon.

“Some places will miss the worst of these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in a short space of time leading to some surface water flooding. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Showers and thunderstorms will only slowly ease during the evening and some could persist well into the night.”

Where are there flood alerts in place?

In England, 11 flood alerts are currently in place in the following locations:

Bottle Brook in Derbyshire

Loughborough Urban Watercourses

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Cole

River Leen and Day Brook in Nottinghamshire

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Rea

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire

Upper Tame

In Scotland, there are six flood alerts currently in place in the following locations: