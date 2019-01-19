Girlfriend of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell launches fundraising campaign for memorial bench

The devoted girlfriend of a Doncaster boxer killed in a shooting in a pub has launched a fundraising campaign for a memorial bench.

Chloe Wright has set up the online appeal following the death of her boyfreind Tom Bell who died after being shot in the Maple Tree pub, Balby, at around 9pm on Thursday.

Boxer Tom Bell. Picture: Chris Etchells

She has set up the page together with Tom’s cousin Jimmy Hanrahan as tributes continue to pour in to the promising boxer who turned professional at the age of 18.

In a post on the GoFundMe page, Chloe said: “Tom sadly lost his life through such a tragic event, myself (Chloe) and Jimmy Hanrahan would like to put something in place to remember our angel such as a remembrance bench.

“Any donation as little or big would be such a great help. Come on guys, there’s only one Tom Bell.”

Det Chief Insp Steve Handley said a white BMW 1 Series was found just off White Cross Lane, Doncaster, near the M18 motorway, earlier today.

The pub remains closed and cordoned off as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

For more information or to donate to the bench appeal visit www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-tom-bells-bench