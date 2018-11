Boxing: On this day six years ago, Sam Sheedy won the Central Area super welterweight title just seven fights into his pro career.

He beat Doncaster's Jason Ball at iceSheffield with a dramatic round one stoppage.

Sheedy who recently suggested he may make a comeback hasn't boxed since losing to derby-rival Liam Cameron 13 months ago.

At the height of his reign, the Pitsmoor southpaw was a Commonwealth middleweight champion.