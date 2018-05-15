What next for Sheffield's Kell Brook?

Kell Brook's promoters say they have started to make plans for his next fight.

The former Sheffield world champion has been out of the limelight since a routine win in the first week in March - other than a public goading Amir Khan.

But Matchroom are working behind the scenes, planning to stage a fight in Sheffield or London in late July.

No names have been suggested, but if Brook v Khan is going to happen by the end of the year, it would be good for the Ingle man to get back in action in Summer.

Things may come together quickly - there are fighters interested in locking horns with the South Yorkshireman.

The team supporting Jarrett Hurd, the WBA, IBF, IBO super welterweight champion fancy their chances.

Trainer Ernesto Rodriguez has been quoted as saying: “We are targeting Kell Brook right now.

"We have not heard anything. That’s the fight we would like..."

The WBO also has a new champion - Jaime Munguia stopped Sadam Ali last weekend.

Brook is training at the moment - but has made it clear with Father Time calling, he wants only meaningful fights.

