New book by footballer who played for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday released

“Gimme The Ball” is the latest book from Terry Curran, who also previously penned Regrets of a Football Maverick.Described as a must read for any fan of the Owls, the book, which includes a foreword by former Wednesday manager, Ron Atkinson, chronicles Terry’s football career, his encounters with many of the game’s best loved stars, and his views on the modern game today.Terry played for the game’s highest profile managers of his era including Brian Clough, Tommy Docherty, Lawrie McMenemy, Jack Charlton and Howard Kendall.

In a rollercoaster career, he combined playing for two of the greatest teams in British history in Nottingham Forest and Everton with going down to the Third Division to join the club he loves.Terry said: “Imagine Jack Grealish, one of today’s most talented players, quitting Premier League football and putting his hopes of playing for England on hold by signing for a League One club!

"That’s what I did when I left Southampton to join Wednesday.

“It would never happen today. Agents would go mad.

"But I was my own man and Wednesday are my club. My move was unusual back in 1979.

"Today’s 24-hour football media would never stop talking about it.”After making close to 150 appearances for the Owls, Curran joined Wednesday’s rivals, Sheffield United in a move that shocked the football world.“My life would also have been easier had I gone straight from Wednesday to Everton,” Terry said.

“One reason that I went to Sheffield United was because I loved the city. I enjoyed going out in Sheffield and was more than happy to stay there.

"All in all, I loved the life in Sheffield.”Terry later won the First Division title with Howard Kendall’s all-conquering Everton, before ending his career with short spells at various clubs.Curran’s knowledge of football is second to none.

This book was a chance for him to select his all-time Owls eleven, tell amusing stories of his encounters with George Best, Jack Charlton, Brian Clough, Alan Ball and others, and give his views on the modern game.“I’ve never been ‘old school’,” remarks Terry. “I’ve always looked forward because in football, as in life itself, nothing stands still."And I don’t slag off modern football just because I played in different times.

This book is a chance for me to give my honest views on the things I like and those I don’t like.”“Gimme The Ball,” published by Morgan Lawrence Publishing Services, is available to order now online through the publisher at www.morganlawrence.co.uk and at all good book retailers including Amazon, Waterstones and Foyles.You can also order a signed copy direct from Terry himself through his Facebook page.For more information and to make your order direct from the publisher, visit www.morganlawrence.co.uk

