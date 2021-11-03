Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder favourite to take over at Barnsley - with Darren Moore also linked
Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United manager, is the bookmakers’ early favourite to take over at Barnsley after Markus Schopp was sacked.
Wilder, out of work since he left his boyhood club earlier this year after leading them to two promotions, is 4/1 to replace Schopp, who was axed after a disastrous run of form left the Reds second-bottom of the table – having finished in the Championship play-offs last season.
Barnsley boy Mick McCarthy was 6/1 after being sacked by Cardiff last month while former Preston chief Alex Neil was 8/1 in the bookies’ odds, at the time of writing.
Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth was 8/1 to take over at Oakwell, the same price as the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann.
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon are both 10/1 while another former Blades boss in Steve Bruce is 12/1 to take over, after he was sacked by Newcastle United last month.
Nuno Espirito Santo is 16/1 after being sacked by Spurs. Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore also emerged as a surprise inclusion on the bookies’ list of potential next Barnsley bosses.
The 47-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year stint at Oakwell towards the back end of his playing career and is priced as an outside chance
Schopp’s fate was confirmed with a statement issued by Barnsley.
Schopp added: "I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time.”