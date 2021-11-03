Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder favourite to take over at Barnsley - with Darren Moore also linked

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the early favourite to take over at Barnsley (John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images).

Wilder, out of work since he left his boyhood club earlier this year after leading them to two promotions, is 4/1 to replace Schopp, who was axed after a disastrous run of form left the Reds second-bottom of the table – having finished in the Championship play-offs last season.

Barnsley boy Mick McCarthy was 6/1 after being sacked by Cardiff last month while former Preston chief Alex Neil was 8/1 in the bookies’ odds, at the time of writing.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth was 8/1 to take over at Oakwell, the same price as the Tykes' newly-appointed interim head coach Joseph Laumann.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon are both 10/1 while another former Blades boss in Steve Bruce is 12/1 to take over, after he was sacked by Newcastle United last month.

Nuno Espirito Santo is 16/1 after being sacked by Spurs. Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore also emerged as a surprise inclusion on the bookies’ list of potential next Barnsley bosses.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year stint at Oakwell towards the back end of his playing career and is priced as an outside chance

Schopp’s fate was confirmed with a statement issued by Barnsley.