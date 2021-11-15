United have lost five of their last eight games, the latest defeat coming at Blackburn Rovers before the international break, as the hangover from last season’s Premier League relegation continues to loom large over the Blades – and their new manager, Slavisa Jokanović.

Brewster at least got off the mark in league games for the Blades at Ewood Park, volleying the Blades in front in just the second minute of the game. But that was as good as it got for Jokanović’s men as goals from Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton Diaz and Ian Poveda condemned them to another defeat.

Coventry, in comparison, are flying this season and travel to Bramall Lane this weekend fourth in the Championship table, 11 points ahead of the Blades.

But boss Jokanović remains publicly convinced that United have the ability to mount a promotion challenge this season and asked if he believes so too, Brewster insisted: “Yes, of course.

“The Championship is a crazy league. If you go on a run, before you know it you're back up at the top end of the table.

“For us, we're near the bottom of it at the minute but if you pick up a few wins, three in a week, you're right back up in the mix.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United celebrates his goal at Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Of course we're going to keep pushing and I know the gaffer will want us to keep doing that as well.”

Brewster’s perfectly-executed volley, smashing home a lofted cross from United skipper Billy Sharp, ended a long wait for his first league goal for the Blades, who made him their most expensive player last year when the Bramall Lane board sanctioned a move which could have eventually risen as high as £23.5million with various add-ons.

Suspended for England U21s’ victory over the Czech Republic last week, after being sent off against Andorra last month, Brewster will hope to win his latest international cap on Tuesday evening when Lee Carsley’s men travel to Georgia.

Rhian Brewster on England U21 duty last week: Andrew Yates / Sportimage