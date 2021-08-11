Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic's verdict on Rhian Brewster as Lys Mousset's injury is revealed

The 21-year-old, whose team mate Lys Mousset could be out for a month after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s Championship game against Birmingham City, broke his duck midway through the opening period of tonight’s EFL Cup victory over Carlisle.

Reflecting on the win - and the effect Brewster’s breakthrough moment could have upon his career at Bramall Lane - Jokanovic said: “It is important for him personally and also for the club. He is one of the most talented players in our squad. We expect that he can help us. He showed a lot of desire to try and do everything well, and he has been scoring in training so I had a sensation he would do well here.”

Despite acknowledging that Brewster has struggled for confidence since leaving Anfield for £23.5m in October, Jokanovic still urged him to “do more,” adding: “Sometimes, he can be a little bit calmer. One goal is not enough. He needs to score more.

Sheffield, England, 10th August 2021. Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield Utd during the Carabao Cup match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“He scores and shows his quality on the training ground. He could score more here if he doesn’t obsess so much about getting the goals. But he is a quality player. We are trying to improve his confidence and he has great potential. So this will be good for him, yes.”

While Brewster could now be in line to start this weekend’s visit to Swansea City, where he enjoyed a prolific spell on loan two seasons ago, Mousset has already been ruled out of the meeting with last term’s Championship play-off finalists after being diagnosed with a damaged hamstring.