Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds move, Chelsea close in on Saul
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
We’re less than three hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Another new Hammer
It’s been a busy deadline day at the London Stadium and there’s another new signing announced for West Ham
Gibbs-White is a Blade
Some late business at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have signed Morgan Gibbs-White
Leicester get their man
The Foxes have got their deal for Ademola Lookman over the line
Celtic sign Jota
Speaking of Celtic... the Glasgow side’s busy evening continues
Bournemouth sign Christie
This looks like a great bit of business for the Cherries as they bring in Scotland international Ryan Christie from Celtic
Wolves in for Moore and Kamara
Wolves are reportedly aiming to get not one but two deals over the line before the window shuts.
Cardiff striker Keiffer Moore and Marsellie midfielder Boubacar Kamara are late targets for the Molineux side.
Two big deals close to completion for London sides
Chelsea’s deal to bring in Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid is close to completion while Arsenal have agreed a fee with Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu
Ampadu signs new Blues contract and heads out on loan
Welsh international Ethan Ampadu has signed a new deal with Chelsea and been sent out on loan to the Serie A
Business still to be done
There’s been plenty of cash splashed already and plenty more likely to be spent in the hours to come!
Spurs finalise deal for Royal
Tottenham have their deal for Emerson Royal completed.