Golf: Sheffield professional Gareth Davies lifts top trophy

Now in its 104th year, the Leeds Cup is golf’s oldest professional trophy and this year returned to its original home of Leeds Golf Club where it was first played for in the 1900s when it was won by one of the founding fathers of the modern game, Harry Vardon.

Whilst much has changed from Vardon’s days of playing, the course remains one of the toughest tests in the Leeds area and provides worthy champions year on year. 2019 was no exception to the rule with Davies, who started the final round two shots back from overnight leader Christopher Crowder, claiming the spoils by virtue of a birdie on the 17th hole.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and one I feel very proud to have accomplished, to have my name sit alongside some of the greats of the game is a truly surreal feeling” Gareth commented at championship presentation. “This is only my second time competing in the Leeds Cup and you get a sense of the history of the tournament at this fantastic venue.”

Gareth is now Head Teaching Professional at Sheffield club Abbeydale after a memorable career that saw him compete on the European Tour in 2006 after winning twice previously on the Challenge Tour,

After successfully completing his PGA qualifications in 2016, he is now very happy to use his years of experience to help golfers at all levels to improve and get the most out of their golf games.