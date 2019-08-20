Para ice hockey: Sheffield Steelkings aim to be crowned champions

Sheffield Steelkings players in a team huddle

Under league rules, bonus points are awarded for winning individual periods of play, and following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Manchester earlier in the month, they need just one bonus point to overtake their Lancashire rivals and claim the crown.

They must feel confident after a 9-2 win over Peterborough on home ice earlier in the campaign, but coach Jake Oakley said, “We're not going to be complacent, we haven't won anything yet.

“We know there's a job to do and we're going to win a game, not just one period. We'll go and play as a team, as we have done all year.”