Para ice hockey: Sheffield Steelkings aim to be crowned champions
The Sheffield Steelkings travel to Peterborough on Saturday knowing that they just need to win one period to be crowned British Para Ice Hockey League champions.
Under league rules, bonus points are awarded for winning individual periods of play, and following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Manchester earlier in the month, they need just one bonus point to overtake their Lancashire rivals and claim the crown.
They must feel confident after a 9-2 win over Peterborough on home ice earlier in the campaign, but coach Jake Oakley said, “We're not going to be complacent, we haven't won anything yet.
“We know there's a job to do and we're going to win a game, not just one period. We'll go and play as a team, as we have done all year.”
The game takes place at Planet Ice Peterborough, Saturday at 16:15.