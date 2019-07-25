Para Ice Hockey: Sheffield Steelkings edge out title rivals

Sheffield Steelkings celebrate their victory

The Steelkings, who won 3-1 in Cardiff last month, found themselves 2-0 down inside four minutes thanks to a brace from Tyler Christopher; but rallied back to 2-2 at the end of the first period with two efforts from Matt Clarkson.

The second was a spectacular, powerful lob from inside his own half. Sheffield took control of the second period with Clarkson completing his hat-trick with a power-play goal before setting up Matt Woollias to give the Steelkings a 4-2 lead.

The third period began with a flurry of goals; the Huskies pulled one back through Christopher only for Clarkson to restore Sheffield's two goal lead.

The Huskies came roaring back to tie the game with two goals in little over a minute from their star-man Christopher.

With the game tied it came down to the Chairman to win it, and Jake Oakley tipped in Woollias' shot at the back post with just under five minutes remaining to give the Steelkings a 6-5 lead.

Cardiff fought back, and Clarkson took a penalty inside the final ninety seconds to set up a tense finish but the Steelkings held on to record a vital win over a title challenging rival.

In the league’s point scoring system, Sheffield earned 3.5 points and Cardiff 1.5

Oakley said, “I think we went in not really switched on, and I don't think any of us had our best game, but good teams find a way to win.

We showed a lot of spirit and didn't give up, but we need to be a lot better next time. The important thing was to pick up the points and still be undefeated.”