Football: Sheffield team Royal Earl win trophy at Bramall Lane

The Super Draw League Twentytwo Cup Final at Bramall Lane saw Royal Earl finally overcome their hoodoo side Forum, with an emphatic 5-0 victory in front of a crowd of 500.

Forum started very well and Earl could not get into their usual rhythm in the first 25 minutes. Matty Ord in particular was keeping the Earl defence on their toes, but although Forum had most of the ball they couldn't create any chances.

Man of the Match Steve Brammer

Earl played their way into the game and when a chance came their way they made the most of it. A fine through ball from Mike Towey found Steve Brammer and as keeper Jamie Smith came out to him he calmly slotted it past him to open the scoring. Earl then had the impetus and scored another before half time with Brammer returned the favour for Mike Towey to double their lead.

Earl started the second half well and should have gone further ahead when Steve Brammer blasted against the bar with only the keeper to beat and just after Mike Towey failed to take another great chance. Forum tried to get back into the game, but the Earl defence held firm and Forum couldn't trouble 18 year old Earl keeper Callum Fielding.

Earl were always a threat on the break and Alex Rippon added their third from close range with another assist from the Sheffield Trophy Centre Man of the Match Brammer. Wing back Richard Tootle then got in the act when he got on the end of the move of the game, before substitute Sam Smith scored a fifth with another fine finish. It was a deserved win as Earl had not beaten Forum since joining the league and although Forum played their part in an entertaining game, this time Earl's finishing was the difference between the two sides.

The Line-ups: FORUM FC: Jamie Smith, Andrew Harrison, Joseph Thompson (C), Joshua Gibson, Matthew Ord, Lou Jackson, James Pemberton, Antony Holmes, Lee Thompson, Jahvan Sherratt, Sam Bebbington Subs: Joseph Kazmierkiewicz, Robert Cupitt, Callum Mawbey, Josh Schofield, Philip Nshindano

ROYAL EARL: Callum Fielding, Billy Wright, Richard Tootle, Oliver Beaumont, Callum Westney (C), Jonathan Williams, Gareth Simons, Michael Towey, Alex Rippon, Steven Brammer, Sam Fewkes Subs: Patrick Carrig, Spencer Goff, Sam Smith, Connor Chapell, Thomas Nolan

Referee: Gareth Thomas Assistant Referees: Michael Warner and Tim Darnes 4th Official: Pete Henger