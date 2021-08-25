GOLD! Sheffield's active travel leader Dame Sarah Storey scoops Team GB's first medal at the Toyko Paralympics

Dame Sarah Storey. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

The former swimmer is one of the most decorated athletes in British sporting history and was selected by Mayor Dan Jarvis to spearhead Sheffield City Region’s active travel agenda.

In winning her country's first gold of the Games this morning, Storey took her total haul to 15 Paralympic golds - one short of swimmer Mike Kenny's British record - and 26 medals overall.

Her Sheffield role aims to identify and present viable options to enable increased levels of cycling and walking to the region’s elected officials.