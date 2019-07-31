Gymnastics: Fantastic results for Sheffield youngsters
Gymnasts from City of Sheffield Gymnastics Club have been competing in a number of Yorkshire competitions ranging from Level 7 – 4, which have resulted in some amazing results for the competing gymnasts and their coaches.
The gymnasts successfully secured three overall Yorkshire Champion titles along with six vault, two floor, one beam and one bars champion.
Competing gymnasts from the club were: Abbie Manship, Bianca Sacal, Ella Bradshaw, Ella Wiseman, Emily West, Emmie Froggatt, Evangelina Ford-Whitham, Frankie Mullooly, Isha Basharat, Isobel Wells, Jamira Junis, Lauren Whitworth, Lexie Rowbotham, Matilda Swift, Molly Wade, Olivia Shelton Rubie Wood, Sara Mezo, Sofia Rushby and Tiegan Walker.
Congratulations to all of the gymnasts and also a big thank you to the gymnasts coaches: Head Coach Andrew Farquharson, Caitlin Fletcher and Kate Callaghan and to the Clubs Judges Brooke Sturch, Natalie Froggatt and Pauline Coates