Sheffield's Bryony Page secures gold at Trampolining World Championship

Bryony took home gold at the Trampolining World Championships in Baku on Sunday (November 21) just weeks after receiving her honorary doctorate during the University’s bumper graduation programme at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The Sheffield-based athlete, who has two Olympic medals to her name, became World Champion with a stunning routine at the championships in Azerbaijan.

Bryony won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British female gymnast to win medals across two Games following her silver medal win at Rio 2016.

Bryony said: “I finally did it! It feels so surreal and it hasn’t quite yet sunk in but I’m just so happy. When I saw the scores before I competed, I knew I had to produce a good routine and it just feels amazing to finally have done it.”

Bryony received her honorary doctorate earlier this month before giving an inspirational talk and taking part in a Q&A session with sports students at Sheffield Hallam.

She is coached by Sheffield Hallam University sports coaching senior lecturer Paul Greaves.