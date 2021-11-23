Sheffield's Bryony Page secures gold at Trampolining World Championship
Just two weeks after receiving an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University, gymnast Bryony Page has won her first World Championship.
Bryony took home gold at the Trampolining World Championships in Baku on Sunday (November 21) just weeks after receiving her honorary doctorate during the University’s bumper graduation programme at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.
The Sheffield-based athlete, who has two Olympic medals to her name, became World Champion with a stunning routine at the championships in Azerbaijan.
Bryony won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British female gymnast to win medals across two Games following her silver medal win at Rio 2016.
Bryony said: “I finally did it! It feels so surreal and it hasn’t quite yet sunk in but I’m just so happy. When I saw the scores before I competed, I knew I had to produce a good routine and it just feels amazing to finally have done it.”
Bryony received her honorary doctorate earlier this month before giving an inspirational talk and taking part in a Q&A session with sports students at Sheffield Hallam.
She is coached by Sheffield Hallam University sports coaching senior lecturer Paul Greaves.
Paul said: “I’m so proud of Bryony and it’s such a huge achievement not only for Bryony but indeed the entire Great Britain Trampoline community. A huge thanks to the team at British Gymnastics for all their support and innovation some of which is thanks to my own colleagues here at Sheffield Hallam. A truly momentous day that I shall remember for the rest of my life.”