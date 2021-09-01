Sheffield's Joe Root ranked number one batsman in the world ahead of fourth test against India
Sheffield cricket legend Joe Root has been ranked the number one batsman in the world ahead of tomorrow’s fourth England test match against India.
He rose to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings this morning after his third successive century last week, his sixth in 2021.
England’s comprehensive victory at Headingley last weekend tied the series at 1-1 ahead of the fourth Test at the Oval, with the fifth at Old Trafford beginning next week.
Root will make changes to his side, with wicketkeeper and vice-captain Jos Buttler missing as his wife is expecting their second child.
“Now is when the hard work starts”, said England captain Root, speaking to The Guardian.
The fourth test against India is at The Oval and the action is due to start at 11am tomorrow Thursday, September 2.