Sheffield's Joe Root ranked number one batsman in the world ahead of fourth test against India

England wicketkeeper Jonathan Bairstow with captain Joe Root during a nets session at The Kia Oval on August 31, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He rose to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings this morning after his third successive century last week, his sixth in 2021.

England’s comprehensive victory at Headingley last weekend tied the series at 1-1 ahead of the fourth Test at the Oval, with the fifth at Old Trafford beginning next week.

Root will make changes to his side, with wicketkeeper and vice-captain Jos Buttler missing as his wife is expecting their second child.

“Now is when the hard work starts”, said England captain Root, speaking to The Guardian.