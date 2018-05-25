New loan deal helps injury-laden Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles are set to welcome back half-back Cory Aston for tomorrow’s Summer Bash showdown with Barrow Raiders after sealing a new one-month loan deal with the club.

The Castleford Tigers’ ace is back in the Steel City after having his initial loan cut-short following the victory over Rochdale, last month.

The Eagles haven’t won since but with Aston back among the ranks, coupled with the return from injury of Irish international centre Josh Toole, director of rugby Mark Aston appears to have a strong hand for tomorrow’s trip to Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium.

The Eagles are also bolstered by their dual-registration agreement with St Helens, with Matty Lees set for a return after playing four times for Aston earlier in the campaign.

“We have added Matty Lees from St Helens to our 19 man squad which is a boost,” Aston told The Star.

“We have brought back Cory Aston on a one month loan, so it has been a busy week and we are trying to get one or two more people in.

“Josh Toole will be back which is also good news, whilst Oscar Thomas is also fit, so there are a number of people coming back as we try and build on what was a good 60 minutes against London.”

Youngster Paddy Burns will miss out after suffering a head injury at London last week. Skipper Matty James is also out with Aston confirming the 31-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury and an infection.

Half-back Simon Brown also remains sidelined for at least another week as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury which forced him out of the victory over Rochdale.

“Paddy Burns won’t play,” Aston added. “He got beat up last week and was concussed so he’ll be out. Most of the others have pulled through.

“Matty James’s had an operation, and we’re confident that will sort him out. He won’t be fit this weekend, but the overall outlook isn’t too bad.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles have taken former Saints youngster Mike Weldon on a one-month trial. The back-rower has already impressed Aston on the training ground this week with a one-year contract likely to be put to a player who once played alongside dual-reg stars Matty Costello and Jake Spedding.