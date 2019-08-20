Sheffield Cricket: Rootettes to hold August Bank Holiday tournament

Cricket

The event takes place on bank holiday Monday, 26th August.

The recently established women’s section of Sheffield Collegiate Cricket club on Abbeydale Road, where England captain Joe Root and former England captain Michael Vaughan began their careers, is flourishing.

The coordinator of The Rootettes, Katie Stewart said: “It should be a really exciting event. The women and girls will take over Abbeydale sports club with teams of 3 battling it out to try and get their hands on the trophy. The format of the matches will be based on the nail biting ‘Super Over’ we all witnessed in the men’s World Cup final a few weeks ago.”

There will be all sorts of activities and stalls on offer, so plenty for spectators and supporters to do.

“We’re combining the cricket with a summer fayre. We’ll have an inflatable darts board, archery, and many other sports activities. We are aiming to raise money for the development of women and girls cricket. The costs of kit, coaching and venues for training soon mounts up. Now that we’re on a roll, we don’t want a lack of funds to prevent us from moving forward”

A donation from any takings from the event, will also be made to ‘Mums in Need’ a Sheffield-based emotional abuse charity which supports mums who have left emotionally/mentally abusive relationships with the parent of their children and who want to rebuild their lives.