Sheffield Midweek Cricklet: Attock a step closer to Premier title

Cricket

This means that only Darnall, who have a game in hand, can catch them now. A task greatly hindered by the heavy local showers that caused their game with Sheffield Collegiate to be abandoned when Collegiate had reached 34-2. Elsewhere, Rotherham Town scored a very useful 149-8, but TOA chased this down, to gain the victory by 6 wickets.

Division A

Outokumpu Stainless just about keep their title hopes alive by making 146-5 (J Hobson 61 L Hill 33* A Shazad 3-30) and keeping a lid on leaders Sharrow, who ended on 124-8 (M Lambert 3-14). This opens up the title chase, but Sheffield Waterworks, who were looking to overtake Sharrow, had the misfortune of having their match with De La Salle cancelled due to heavy rain. Also when Kashmir reached 82-3 (K Javed 33*) against The Wednesday, the rain caused the match to be abandoned.

Division B

With Frecheville Community streets ahead of the field, attention switches to the race for second. Caribbean Sports open up a gap over the other contenders, as Caribbean held Hollinsend Methodists to 116-8 (J Wake 54 L Wake 33*) and reached the target with 7 wickets still in the bag (D Latif 50* S Khaliq 34). Millhouses Works were 110 all out (S Hussain 55), Frecheville Community rapidly passing this with one wicket down (T Saxelby 78 E Metcalfe 30*). Sharrow II made 127-7 (M Abid 35* Y Mahmood 33) and kept Aviva to 95-7 (M Yasir 3-8), meaning that three clubs – Hollinsend Methodists, Aviva and Sharrow II - trail Caribbean Sports by 5 points with 3 to play.

Division C