Yorks and Derbys Cricket: Sheffield side Parkhead aim to retain cup after reaching final
Put into bat in the Brian Winston Premier Cup semi-final, Hathersage made a solid start, but lost wickets steadily to be bowled out for 157 in the 37th of their allotted 40 overs (E Butcher 4-25).
Defending Champions Parkhead were quickly in trouble, losing 3 early wickets, but Chris Millard (82*) and skipper Adam Burkinshaw (52*) saw their team into the Final without further loss. There they will meet Stocksbridge, who blew away Sheffield University Staff for a mere 42 as Jake Vickers snaffled 5-6. Stocksbridge quickly raced to the target inside 6 overs for the loss of a single wicket.
Percy Crookes Senior Cup
Sheffield Transport were derailed for 112 by Hallam III, who gained a 4 wicket win (N Rao 40*). In the Final they will meet Telecom Sports, who bowled out Bakewell for 122 (A Farooqui 5-23). Telecom Sports had to dig deep, losing 6 wickets before gaining the win (P Babu 41 M Baker-Pearce 4-28).
Phil Denniff Intermediate Cup
Richmond scored a useful 178-9 against Sheffield Centralians II, but Cents passed this target with relative ease, losing just 3 wickets along the way (K Owers 62* N Sivajoti 53*). The other Semi-Final was anything but banal. Ridgeway were bowled out for 146 (W Cooper 52) and quickly had visitors Stocksbridge II in all sorts of trouble. Soon, with the score on 94, the last pair were at the wicket. Surely a Ridgeway win was but a matter of time. However number 10 Chris Thwaites (37*) and number 11 Paul Hargreaves nudged their team ever closer. Going into the final over, only a handful of runs were needed and they secured an unlikely victory with just 2 balls to spare (J Hill 4-16).
Junior Cup
Firm favourites Hallam V racked up a massive 229-4 (Ed Ide 85, Edward Burch 57), opponents Hollinsend III batted out time to close on 80-9. In the final Semi, Sheffield Transport II were 137 all out (S Krishnamurthy 46), which Baslow passed with 3 wickets in hand (I Hoverd 46).