Yorks and Derbys Cricket: Sheffield side Parkhead aim to retain cup after reaching final

Defending Champions Parkhead were quickly in trouble, losing 3 early wickets, but Chris Millard (82*) and skipper Adam Burkinshaw (52*) saw their team into the Final without further loss. There they will meet Stocksbridge, who blew away Sheffield University Staff for a mere 42 as Jake Vickers snaffled 5-6. Stocksbridge quickly raced to the target inside 6 overs for the loss of a single wicket.

Richmond scored a useful 178-9 against Sheffield Centralians II, but Cents passed this target with relative ease, losing just 3 wickets along the way (K Owers 62* N Sivajoti 53*). The other Semi-Final was anything but banal. Ridgeway were bowled out for 146 (W Cooper 52) and quickly had visitors Stocksbridge II in all sorts of trouble. Soon, with the score on 94, the last pair were at the wicket. Surely a Ridgeway win was but a matter of time. However number 10 Chris Thwaites (37*) and number 11 Paul Hargreaves nudged their team ever closer. Going into the final over, only a handful of runs were needed and they secured an unlikely victory with just 2 balls to spare (J Hill 4-16).