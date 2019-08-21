‘Innovative’ Sheffield artists to make music together as part of BBC Music Day

Sheffield’s Poet Laureate Otis Mensah who will be performing during Sheffield Makes Music event 2019, part of BBC Music Day.

The University of Sheffield is hosting the fourth Sheffield Makes Music - an official part of an annual UK-wide programme of events on BBC Music Day, which this year takes place on September 26.

Sheffield Makes Music will weave musical sounds through the city centre including Fargate, Orchard Square and Castlegate.

The event will be showcasing the brilliant musical creators, contributors and talent Sheffield has to offer through a range of acoustic, choral, electronic and pop performances.

Visitors to the city centre will experience amazing sounds in unexpected places, with performances by artists including Tixxy Bang, LIO, Opera on Location, Steve Edwards, Surf Muscle, Before Breakfast, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and the Sheffield Makes Music Pop Up Orchestra.

Sheffield’s Poet Laureate Otis Mensah will host a feast of words and music at his Mash Up House @ Orchard Square, as well as performing throughout the day.

He said: “I feel blessed to be a part of Sheffield Makes Music. It’s imperative that we celebrate and champion the artists that sow our music scene together and build up legacies of culture in the city; Sheffield Makes Music is an opportunity to do exactly that.

“On this stage are some of the most innovative artists of our time whose work embodies poetic vulnerability throughout; artists impacting and inspiring change, uniting people here in Sheffield and far beyond.”

University of Sheffield alumni, Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, will form a one-off ‘supergroup’ - including band member Ed Cosens and Kweku Sackey of K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade.

This special Sheffield/Ghanian fusion performance will be at the Big Yellow Bus on Fargate at 6.30pm.

Sheffield Makes Music - which will run from 11am-7pm - has been organised by the University of Sheffield in partnership with BBC Music Day and supported by Sheffield BID, Sheffield City Council, Orchard Square, Yellow Arch Studios and The Leadmill.