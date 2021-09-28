Sheffield choir awarded charity status for sharing cathedral music in city

For the children who were members of the former Sheffield Cathedral choir, this was the first time they had sung a Sunday service since the choir closed in July 2020.

Also this week, the choir has been recognised by the Charity Commission for England and Wales as delivering benefit to the public through its objective to take cathedral music out and about in Sheffield. Charitable status will give the choir greater access to grants, as well as Gift Aid on donations.

On Sunday the choir sang for a contemporary service at St John the Baptist Owlerton and in the afternoon the adults of the choir, known as the Steel City Clerks, sang for a traditional Evensong based on words dating from the 17th century at Beauchief Abbey.

Steel City Choristers.

Kate Caroe, from the Steel City Choristers’ organizing committee, said,

“The choir loved singing in these two contrasting churches. It really demonstrates our commitment to taking choral music to a diverse range of communities across the city.

"It was wonderful to hear how people from both traditions were touched by our music and felt it really helped them in their worship. ”

Steel City Choristers are looking forward to a number of further singing engagements this term, including for Remembrance and Christmas, and continue to make arrangements for the year ahead.