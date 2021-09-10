Sheffield music venue unveils revamp with gigs 'seven nights a week' planned for rest of the year

Promoter Mark Scott (right) with original Status Quo drummer John Coghlan.

New lighting and sound systems have been installed ready for a full autumn programme of live music at The Greystones on Greystones Road.

Promoters Mark Scott and Chris Wilson paid tribute to the investment by Thornbridge Brewery.

Chris, formerly the promoter at the Boardwalk in Sheffield city centre, said "We've now got a latest generation, class-leading digital sound system and a new LED stage lighting rig which is double the size of the old system.

Music promoter Chris Wilson.

“It's a massive improvement that will certainly increase gig enjoyment for artists and music fans. We've also recruited four of the best engineers in Sheffield, all hugely experienced in studio, venue and touring situations. “We're ready to go! "

Dressing room facilities have also been revamped.

Chris said: "Mark was the driving force. We both donned our overalls and spent many hours over weeks redecorating the artists’ green room areas while staff deep cleaned . It's now a fantastic facility.”

Mark added: “We worked with extremely experienced sound and lighting engineers to make sure the investment by Thornbridge was a step-up while maintaining the essence of the venue.”

Greystones Pub.

It's been a tough time for the music industry.“Covid totally decimated our programming,” said Chris.

"But we carried on working, rearranging gigs and tours.

“Some shows moved five times, and that's meant we're pretty much full through to the end of the year with gigs seven nights a week. There'll be lots of old favourites returning such as David Ford, Kiki Dee, Toyah, Warner E Hodges and Sheffield's own Rheingans Sisters plus lots of new artists. Thornbridge’s support has been incredible during what's been a very difficult time and we must also give a big thank you to fans who've sent messages of support.