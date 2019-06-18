Sheffield sees return of TV smash hit Strictly - the Professionals Live Tour in May 2020

The tour begins in Salford on May 7, 2020 and the nation’s favourite dancers will waltz their way into Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Ma y 16. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10am, with a pre-sale on Thursday 20.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tours again in 2020

Speculation about the new series of the BBC’s huge hit show, starting this autumn, had already begun with the news that judge Darcey Bussell had decided to leave.

We already know that Pasha Kovalev won’t be in the next Professionals line-up as he has also left the show.