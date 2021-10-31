Smash hit Jersey Beats Oh What a Nite show comes to Sheffield this month

The Jersey Beats are a Frankie Valli tribute act.

The Jersey Beats, a Fankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre at Surrey Street, Sheffield on Friday November 5 at 7.30pm.

Wowing Blackpool since 2014, The Jersey Beats are now packing out theatres all over UK, as they tour the country with a tribute show that is different to to any other you will have seen or heard of before.

Comedy Compere and host Leye D Johns is delighted to be bringing the feel-good factor and hit show to wow Sheffield audiences. He said: “Well hello Sheffield and oh what a night we have lined up for you to enjoy!

"Super slick Matt Andrews leads our dynamic vocal quartet of the masters of music, starring as our narrator and tribute to Frankie Valli, as he re-tells the story of the legendary band and how they formed the group which took them to the dizzy heights of television appearances, fame and fortune.

“All performed alongside our amazing trio of vocal talent with Johnny O’Connor, Michael Cosgrove and Toby Beal, who take the roles of Nick Massi, Bob Guadio and Tommy Devito. The vocals in the show are outstanding and the harmonies are top class.

“Our fabulous Viva showgirls complete the glittering cast line up, bringing all the iconic dance moves of the 60s and 70s alive on stage and totally bringing the era back to life in style with their scene stealing costumes.

“The show has stunning costumes, slick choreography, amazing production values and more, all ready to take you back to the era when hit song, after hit song made ‘The Four Seasons’ famous around the world.

“It’s two hours of pure fun and colourful escapism packed with all those big hits the crowd loves from Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Beggin, Grease and more. All ages are welcome and it’s a great night out to shake off the winter blues!”