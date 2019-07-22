Steel City indie band hero support for young people's service

Joe Carnall of Indie band, Milburn, fame has pledged his support as an ambassador for Door 43 Sheffield Futures’ emotional health and wellbeing service for young people

Surprising the young people at a special Tramlines themed wellbeing café at the bespoke wellbeing zone at Sheffield Futures on Division Street, Joe popped in to add some star quality to the evening.

“It was so fantastic when Joe turned up, I couldn’t believe it. I’m a massive fan,” said Anna Jones, Wellbeing café attendee and volunteer.

“It’s likely we all know someone who has had problems with mental health and I think it’s really important to help young people and give them the tools to get them through dark times,” Said Joe.

He added: “That’s why I’m supporting Door 43, so more young people can access the service, hang out with mates and have fun in a safe space at the wellbeing cafes, but importantly they can access support on their own terms, if and when they need it.”

Door43 offers Sheffield’s 13 – 25 year olds support on a range of social, emotional, practical and health related issues and runs a weekly wellbeing café on Tuesday’s 5-7pm at Star House, Division Street.

Door 43 at Sheffield Futures on Division Street is staffed by youth workers, counsellors, substance misuse workers, sexual health workers, careers advisors, volunteers as well as peer supporters.

Young people can drop in at Door 43, Sheffield Futures, Division Street, Wednesday 11-4pm or at the wellbeing café on Tuesdays 5-7pm. For other times please call 0114 201 2800.

Find out more about the activities and workshops on offer by visiting the Sheffield Futures www.sheffieldfutures.org.uk/i-need-help/door43 website.