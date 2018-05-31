RECIPE: Try this cracking egg dish all the way from across the pond

Eggs Benedict is a traditional American breakfast or brunch dish that consists of two halves of an English muffin each of which is topped with Canadian bacon, ham or sometimes bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 English muffins

4 large eggs

150ml chardonnay vinegar

1 banana shallot, finely diced

5 white peppercorns

350g unsalted butter to make

250g beurre noisette

2 egg yolks

5ml sherry vinegar

Table salt

Fresh flat leaf parsley, finely sliced

36 month aged Iberico ham

Method

Place the chardonnay vinegar, shallot and peppercorns in a pan and reduce right down to approximately 10g over a high heat, then set aside to cool.

Place the egg yolks, reduction and 30ml of water in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water and whisk until the yolks become thick and creamy.

To make the beurre noisette, gently heat 350g of unsalted butter until foaming and brown. Strain off the milk solids.

Slowly drizzle in the beurre noisette whilst whisking continuously until it is fully incorporated, then add the sherry vinegar and season with table salt to taste. Set aside until needed.

Place the eggs in a waterbath at 65°c for 45 minutes, then cool in an ice bath immediately.

Bring a pan of water to the boil then remove it from the heat and carefully crack the eggs into it to warm through.

Lightly toast the English muffins and place some Iberico ham on top of them. Carefully peel the shell away from the eggs and place them on top of the ham, then spoon over the hollandaise, followed by a sprinkle of parsley. Serve immediately.

* If you do not have a vacuum packing machine or waterbath, you can place the ingredients into a zip-lock style bag and bring a pan of water to the desired temperature, then immerse the bag into the water.

As long as you maintain the correct temperature you will gain the same results.