Sports bar roll out kicks off in Sheffield with two new venues planned 

A sports microbar which recently opened on Ecclesall Road has announced it is to expand with two more venues.

Sports Shack will open more pubs in Woodseats and Hillsborough – close to the Sheffield Wednesday ground - early next year.

Businessmen Danny Grayson and James Dobsin said: “All too often other areas of Sheffield are neglected when it comes to new bars, it’s not all about Ecclesall Road and Kelham Island.

“We would just like to say thank you to all the customers for the fantastic reception to Sport Shack, it has been truly amazing. We look forward to bringing the same atmosphere and fantastic deals to the new locations.”