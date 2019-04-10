Investigative journalist and Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley is returning to the Sheffield Doc/Fest as one of the event’s headliners.

Dooley will appear at the Crucible Theatre on June 10 for the high-profile BBC Interview, talking about life after last year’s Strictly contest and her next projects, including films exploring the arms trade and American vigilantism.

Nigel Fischer, head of talks and sessions at Doc/Fest, said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Stacey Dooley back to Sheffield this year.

“We look forward to hearing her speak about her incredible career so far as a much-loved face of the BBC, and the global themes and the tough topics that her films tackle.”

Stacey’s television career began a decade ago with BBC Three documentaries exploring domestic violence, drug abuse and child migration. Her first book, On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back, drew on her encounters with the women featured in her films. She last visited Doc/Fest in 2017.

The full line-up of the festival, which runs from June 6 to 11, will be revealed on May 9.

Among the highlights already announced is Nick Broomfield’s Marianne & Leonard - Words of Love, a film about the late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen. Broomfield will be attending to speak about his work.

Earlier this week it emerged that Doc/Fest had cancelled a screening of The Quiet One, a film about former Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman, following an outcry focusing on his relationship with his second wife Mandy Smith. They met at an awards ceremony when she was 13 and he was 47. The event, which would have featured a Q&A with Wyman and director Oliver Murray, was to be The Quiet One’s European premiere.

Visit https://sheffdocfest.com/events/6934 for details of Dooley’s talk.