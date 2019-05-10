Calling all WWE fans in Sheffield! WWE Superstar Braun Strowman will be visiting the Argos store in Meadowhall shopping centre on Thursday, May 16, to meet customers.

But there’s a twist… fans will be able to greet the Royal Rumble winner and former Tag Team Champion in a life-size WWE toy box specially created for the event.

The meet and greet will take place between 4.30pm and 6pm in the Argos Meadowhall store. As spaces at the event are limited, fans will need to collect a wristband from the store from Friday 10 May to guarantee their place.

At 6ft 8ins and weighing 385lbs, Braun is a formidable member of the Raw roster. A video of Braun pushing over a limousine has attracted a colossal 10 million views on YouTube.

At the event, Braun will be on hand to sign his very own WWE toy – the WWE Slam Mobile Vehicle (£32.99). The break-apart vehicle has 10 breakaway pieces and features a sleek, sporty design with spoiler, rims and tyres. All Argos customers can benefit from 25% off the Slam Mobile and other selected WWE toys between 15 to 21 May.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Braun in his very own life-size toy box and will be entered into a prize draw to win a WWE toy bundle if they upload an image of themselves in the box to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ArgosWWE.

Andrew Hartley, Toy Buying Manager at Argos, said: “WWE toys have been a firm favourite with Argos customers for decades – they’re a perennially popular toy that will sell in huge numbers for years to come.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Braun Strowman into our Sheffield Meadowhall store and give our customers the chance to meet one of the WWE’s biggest superstars.”

Braun Strowman said: “I can’t wait to meet my fans at Argos in Sheffield, especially inside my own toy box! Make sure you ‘Get These Hands’ on an awesome Slam Mobile that I can sign for you next Thursday.”

For those who can’t make the event, the toy box will be available in store to take pictures on Friday 17 May.