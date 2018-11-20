Rising Doncaster stars Bang Bang Romeo announce debut album, hometown shows and tour with PINK

The UK's hottest rising trio Bang Bang Romeo have today announced their debut album 'A Heartbreaker's Guide To The Galaxy' with celebratory Christmas shows in their hometown of Doncaster.

The album is now available to pre-order for a release date of 14th June 2019, on CD, marble coloured vinyl and with ticket and merch bundle combinations. Order here:

https://bangbangromeo.tmstor.es/



Melding sound from powerful soulful blues, to riffing heavy rock, to delicate vulnerable pop ballads and stomping rock and roll Bang Bang Romeo leave no territory untouched with their invasion onto the music scene.



Frontwoman Anastasia 'Stars' Walker commented: “We would like to invite you to the first stop in our universe. To worlds of runaways and natural born astronauts. To favourite bad decisions under blood red skies, star crossed species and hurricanes gunning for war. The adventure begins...”



Bang Bang Romeo are the first UK signing to Eleven Seven Label Group and will be released on Allen Kovac's Five Seven imprint.



Recorded in Birmingham, New York and Los Angeles, the band have worked with a roster of industry heavyweights on the album, including producers and co-writers Nick Furlong (Avicii, All Time Low), American Authors guitarist James Shelley and his production partner Michel Heyaca (Tinashe, Nick Jonas), New York's Heavy (Goo Goo Dolls), and the UK's Red Line Music team. Meanwhile, the record has been mixed by Grammy winner Mark Needham (The Killers, The 1975), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Arctic Monkeys, Beastie Boys, The Clash).



Artwork was designed by drummer Rich Gartland who bought the band's concept to life with a stunning celestial scene which nods to each song on the record, comments Rich: “Since day one we’ve drawn, designed, created all of our single artworks, and with our debut we really wanted to continue that and show our artistic desires not just in music, but in design too. Ever wondered what a song would look like if it was a place? There's little "Easter Eggs" hidden in there, with nods to things that link to us, and things in our lives that influenced the writing of the songs."



Earlier this year the band signed to the Eleven Seven Label Group (home to the likes of Papa Roach, Nelly Furtado, and Nikki Sixx's Sixx:A.M.), played festivals up and down the country with a highlight main stage performance at Isle Of Wight Festival's huge 50th birthday celebrations and bagged themselves a stadium tour supporting pop icon P!nk for summer 2019.

Their Isle of Wight performance was broadcast by SKY ARTS and included in the BBC ONE Documentary ‘50 Years of The Isle of Wight Festival’.



They will be ending this year with two London dates and a pair of celebratory hometown shows.



Tracklist for 'A Heartbreaker's Guide To The Galaxy':

Intro

Cemetery

Shame On You

Bag Of Bones

Chemical

Adore Me

You & I

Invitation

You Scared The Love Out Of Me

Runaway

Over My Dead Body

Natural Born Astronaut

Outro

Bonus Track: Beautiful World



Praise for BBR:

“Biggest crowd for an opening act on the main stage in the history of the festival” – John Giddings, Solo Music Agency/Isle of Wight Festival

“They sound just like a Tarantino soundtrack” – Huw Stephens, BBC Radio 1

“Gutsy rock and roll collides with Northern Soul” – Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6

“Grand, scintillating bar-rock that could open up the heavens based off the magnitude of Anastasia ‘Stars’ Walker’s voice alone” - Billboard

“She is amazing, her voice is next level” – Tom Grennan, Recording Artist

“The most formidable front woman I’ve seen, talk about charisma, presence and a voice to match” – Gordon Smart, Radio X



Album Preorder: https://bangbangromeo.tmstor.es/

Watch 'Bag Of Bones' lyric video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Tzys0i2DYs

Watch 'Shame On You' video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SAAgrOXf-E

Listen 'Adore Me': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3awZk3c27o

Listen 'Cemetery' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR89wYzZjiM



For more on Bang Bang Romeo:

Website: https://www.bangbangromeo.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbromeo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BangBangRomeo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bangbangromeo/

UK Tour dates as follows:

2018

Thursday 22 November: Nambucca, London (Red Stripe/ This Feeling TV)

Wednesday 28 November: Pirate Studios, London

Thursday 6 December: Ticket Master Lates, London

Friday 21 December: The Leopard, Doncaster

Saturday 22 December: The Leopard, Doncaster



2019

Thursday 20 June: Principality Stadium, Cardiff *supporting P!nk*

Saturday 22 June: Hampden Park, Glasgow *supporting P!nk*

Tuesday 25 June: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool *supporting P!nk*

Saturday 29 June: Wembley Stadium, London *supporting P!nk*

Sunday 30 June: Wembley Stadium, London *supporting P!nk*