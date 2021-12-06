A Sheffield drive-in cinema is screening classic Christmas films this month

At the drive in cinema an elf can come to take children's Christmas lists to Santa.

The Village Screen is showing 11 different classic Christmas films at Gulliver’s Valley theme park between December 17-23.

They’ve got everything from the proper old school classics that your grandma makes you watch every year, to family favourites and even a little bit of Bruce Willis. The film calendar has afternoon films which are more child friendly starting at 3.00pm, and an evening film at 6.50pm.

Claire Atkinson, founder of The Village Screen, said: “Gulliver’s Valley is a really nice quiet space in a woodland, so we can light up all the trees. We have partnered with Pimlico Pizza, they are a Sheffield pizza van and they will be doing pizza and doughnuts delivered to people’s cars.

Families can also book to visit Santa's grotto after the afternoon screenings.

"Even though everyone is in their cars it is actually a very sociable event, we have a DJ and a host there. People can do Christmas song shout outs and we have an app so you can order food and drink.

"We will have an elf at the event, so as an added extra you can have an elf come yo your car and take your children’s Christmas list to Santa. You can also book to go to Santa’s grotto at Gulliver’s Valley after the afternoon events.”

The event will kick off on December 17 with an evening screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. On December 18, Elf will be on in the afternoon followed by Love Actually in the evening.

December 19 promises two films about a lone warrior defending a property from marauding criminals, with Home Alone followed by Die Hard (which is a Christmas film) at 6.50pm.

The Village Screen has partnered with Pimlico Pizza.

On December 20, Santa’s gawky son saves the day in Arthur Christmas, and everybody falls in love in The Holiday.

December 21 will feature The Polar Express followed by Home Alone again, and on December 22 it’s the second showing of Elf and an evening screening of the oh so wholesome It’s a Wonderful Life.

And on December 23, or Christmas Eve Eve, The Muppet Christmas Carol will be on in the afternoon, and the event will end with Miracle on 34th Street on the evening.