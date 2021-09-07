Five of the best places to cool off with an ice-cream in Sheffield - including vegan options

Temperatures have soared with the late summer blast.Here are five of the best places to cool off with the ultimate treat for the heat – ice cream.

Our Cow Molly, Dungworth, is probably the best known ice cream purveyor in the city. Pop in and have an ice cream from the parlour which is open Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun, from 11am to 5pm, or from their vending machine.

Hope Valley Ice Cream at Hathersage offers a wide range of traditional flavours of ice cream with a simply stunning view of the countryside on offer too. There are also farm animals to see and hot food. Open every day from 12-5pm.

New to Sheffield, Pinki's Scoop Shop, at Kommune food hall in the city centre is a fully vegan ice cream parlour. Expect colourful and creative scoops presented beautifully.

The food hall is open from 11.30am-11pm.

Steam Yard on Division Street in the city centre sells Yarders, the UK’s first bean-to-bar chocolate ice cream. Decadent is an understatement when it comes to this rich treat.

Open every day, 9am-4pm.

Granelli's on Broad Street is a historic sweet shop that also sells ice cream. Open everyday, 10am-6pm.

Yarders Ice Cream.