PRIDE celebration to bring colour to Sheffield's city streets

Leopold Square is inviting the Sheffield community to join it for this colourful celebration. Kick-starting the day will be rainbow stilt-walkers who will be greeting visitors to The Square between 12.30pm and 3pm. Phil Johnson, one of the UK's most in-demand session musicians, is showcasing his vocal talents when he performs live between 2pm and 4.30pm. With a band of Sheffield's finest, Phil always entertains with a mix of jazz standards, gutsy blues and pop classics. DJ Ryan Taylor will then keep the dancing going by playing funk and soul classics right through to 10pm. Throughout the day visitors will also be able to enjoy offers and one-off drinks, including Bamboo Door’s special PRIDE cocktail. Nick Yates from Leopold Square said: “We’re delighted to be joining the rest of the city to celebrate Sheffield’s inclusivity and diversity. It’s sure to be a colourful celebration and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Square.”