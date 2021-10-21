Seven things to do in Sheffield - including half term adventures

Halloween Family Session is a fun-packed, creative outdoor session in Ecclesall Woods. Bump into curious creatures in the woods and then be presented with tricks or treats.It takes place at the woods on Abbey Lane next Thursday, October 28, 10am-12noon and 1.30-3.30pm. The cost is £5.50 per child (under twos are free with a sibling). Booking is essential via growtheatre.org.uk

For half term experiment with folding silver card to create 3D geometric shapes in the style of British sculptor, Mark Firth.This activity takes place at the Millennium Gallery, S1 2PP, on ​​​​​​​Monday, October 25. 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Free, just drop in. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Sheffield based true storytelling show Tales of Whatever is hosted by Mark Powell and Lee Moore and features ten minute true stories from Sheffield comedians.It runs at Shakespeare’s, Gibraltar Street on Thursday, October 21, 7.30pm. Advance tickets are £4 to guarantee entry. Visit https://events.ticketsforgood.co.uk

GameCity Adventures.

Sterndale Singers, directed by Robert Webb, present Music for All Saints at Holy Trinity Millhouses next Saturday, October 30, 8pm. Tickets cost £8, students and u16s free from https://sterndalesingers.org

Trish Clowes' returns with her band My Iris, drawing inspiration from the concept of an iris opening and the kaleidoscopic range of sounds which the band is exploring. At Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, on Friday, October 22. 8pm. Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Young Hangman Productions presents their long awaited stage debut, Blood Hounds at Abbeydale Picture House, Nether Edge, on Friday 29 and Saturday, October 30. 7.30pm. Tickets £16.76 from eventbrite.co.uk

Growtheatre Halloween.

Tales of Whatever.

Sterndale Singers.

Trish Clowes.

Blood Hounds.