Sheffield Christmas fair has all the best festive traditions - and plenty of animals too

Whirlow Hall Farm of course! The popular attraction is hosting its annual Christmas fair this coming weekend and has a packed line-up for families who attend.

Activities include meeting The Grinch in the garden, writing a Christmas wish to put on the tree, decorating gingerbread men, visiting Santa in the farmhouse and immersive story time sessions with Spirit and Rosie, a donkey and cow.

There will also be animal handling intervals so little ones can get up close and personal with furry friends, and the opportunity to see animals while the ever popular playground and new cafe The Barn will be open.

Food lovers will have plenty of choice to please every taste, with stalls including a hog roast and barbecue, Sunshine Pizza Oven, mulled wine, mince pies and plenty more sweet treats.

Live music is to bring in festive spirit with local choirs attending including Glee Bah Gum, Barlow Singers, Pram Chorus and Abbeydale Singers as well as students from Birkdale and Sheffield High School choirs who will all be singing their hearts out for the crowds.

Gifts aplenty will be on offer at a Christmas market with stalls selling a wide variety of items, from festive decorations to fragrance products from Lumos Apothecary, and contemporary jewellery handmade leather bags.

Anyone looking for presents with a local theme could pick up gins and spirits from Locksley or contemporary pop art style prints of iconic Sheffield landmarks and landscape photography of Yorkshire and The Peak District by Charlotte Newton.

Sarah Kerrigan, head of fundraising and events at the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, said: “All the funds raised from this event support our vital work with vulnerable young people in the city.

" So it really is the Christmas event that keeps on giving!”

Ordering Christmas turkeys and Christmas trees will also be available at the farm over the fair.

The fair runs on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November, 2021, from 10am until 3pm.

Adult tickets cost £6 and children go free. Parking at the farm, which is based on Whirlow Lane, is also free.

Tickets are available at whirlowhallfarm.org and the fair is sponsored by GRI Group.

