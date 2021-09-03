Sheffield church marks start of new era with open morning

Christ Church Dore Community Centre

The future was looking uncertain for Dore Church Hall back in 2019 but there is now cause for celebration! The building was renamed Christ Church Dore Community Centre. A new management committee was formed this May. A very ambitious programme of refurbishment works has been undertaken over the summer and the Committee are eager to share the results with local residents.

The Committee are hosting an Open Morning, on September 11, 10am-1pm at Townhead Road, Dore, showcasing the improvements to the building and its facilities and sharing plans for the future. Current users have also been invited to attend so that they can meet members of the community and highlight their services.

The Management Committee has plans for a further two phases of works to be carried out and will be commencing fundraising activities to help fulfil its exciting vision.

The Open Morning is running alongside other events in Dore Village on September 11, signalling a welcome return to normality for villagers. There will be community activities in Christ Church Dore churchyard in the morning and the Dore Show hosted by Dore Village Society will be running in the afternoon.

Pete Sanders, Chair of the Christ Church Dore Community Centre Management Committee, said:

“Dore is a vibrant village community and we are delighted to be able to present an upgraded community centre which meets the needs of our community now and into the future. The Community Centre is a much-loved part of village life and we are excited that it will continue to be a hub of community and church activities for the area for years to come. I am especially pleased that our Open Morning coincides with a busy day in the village’s social calendar.”

Christ Church Dore Community Centre is a volunteer-run community centre situated in Dore, on the edge of Sheffield and the Peak District National Park. Christ Church Dore Community Centre Management Committee is a sub-committee of The Parochial Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Christ Church Dore and is registered with the Charities Commission with registration number 1128106.

Website: communitycentre.dorechurch.org.uk

Facebook: ccdcommunitycentre

Instagram: ccdore_communitycentre